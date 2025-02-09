Imphal: Laii village in the Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north is facing a severe water crisis owing to the pathy of the government directly impacting the sanitation, health, and education of the tribal villagers.

Situated 143 km away from Imphal, during this lean season, the villagers traveled down a long distance and collected water from springs, streams, rivulets, and rivers for washing and other purposes.

Though two water supply schemes were constructed and provided by the government for the villagers, there is not enough water from the two sources, former Vice Chairman of ADC Senapati, LK Kasaso stated in a statement.

To cope with the situation in the village which has three clans, the village authority has recently announced that only 2 buckets of water are to be provided to small families and 4 buckets to bigger families as daily quota.

Amid a shortage of water, there were additional woes for the villagers after the damages of the water supply pipeline in the construction of a 2-lane road connecting Tadubi in Senapati district to Ukhrul district recently.

Seeing the plight of the villagers, LK Kasaso has appealed to the authorities concerned to take necessary actions so that the villagers would have easy access to the necessities of life.