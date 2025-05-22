Imphal: A cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (Meeyamgi Phingang Lanmee/Red army) was killed in a sniper attack by the suspected Kuki militants and their proxy war allied forces from across the Myanmar border at the International Manipur-Myanmar border.

Moirangthem Nanao, also known as Ngamba, 35, of the KYKL (MPL/RA) suffered bullet injuries in enemy fire from across the Myanmar border in Manipur sector on Monday around 11 am, a statement issued by A Yaiphaba, the secretary of Publication and Research KYKL, stated.

M Nanao was a resident of Tuibong, Churachandpur district, and the son of late Moirangthem Mani.

He joined the KYKL in November 2024 and rendered his best services while fighting for his motherland.

The KYKL on Thursday paid a revolutionary salute to the martyred and shared the grief with the bereft family. The outfit prayed to rest his soul in peace for the motherland.

The KYKL is an underground outfit, fighting for the restoration of Manipur’s lost sovereignty. Princely nation Manipur merged with the Union of India in 1949 after getting independence from British in 1947.