Manipur: Kuki, Zomi tribes surrender 16 weapons

Imphal: Tribal communities, including the Kuki and Zomi, voluntarily surrendered 16 weapons and ammunition in Churachandpur district, Manipur, following an appeal by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to return illegal weapons used in anti-social activities.

On February 22, 2025, leaders from the Zomi and Kuki communities, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, Police, CRPF, State Intelligence Agencies, and local administration, gathered in Tuibong Village to hand over the weapons. This initiative is part of the ongoing peace process supported by the central government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The surrendered weapons included one M-16 rifle, one 7.62 mm SLR, two AK rifles, three INSAS rifles, two grenade launchers, and various other firearms and ammunition.

Assam Rifles and other authorities worked with community leaders to address security concerns and assure the safety of those involved, encouraging further disarmament.

Governor Bhalla had earlier urged members of all communities to return looted police weapons and illegal arms within seven days, warning of strict legal action for those failing to comply.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!