Guwahati: The Kuki-Zo Community Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee on Wednesday called on the Central government to take immediate action to restore peace, security, and normalcy in Manipur.

The committee also expressed its readiness to lay down arms if the government meets their four demands.

The Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee (VVCC) stated that since violence erupted on May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zo community has faced continuous attacks from state-backed militia groups and other armed groups.

“The ongoing violence and the lack of protection from the government forced us to take up arms in self-defense,” the VVCC said in a statement.

While acknowledging the appeal of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to surrender illegal arms, the committee stated that they would only lay down their weapons if their four key demands are addressed to bring about lasting peace and security in the state.

The demands include the creation of a separate administration (Union Territory with legislative powers) for the Kuki-Zo tribal areas, withdrawal of Manipur Police from Kuki-Zo areas, full surrender of looted arms by Meitei groups, and legal protection for Kuki-Zo village volunteers.

The VVCC expressed that the deep divide between the Hill districts and the Valley communities has made peaceful coexistence impossible.

Despite this, they reaffirmed their commitment to peace and a peaceful resolution.

“We are not a threat to national security. Our demands aim to secure justice, safety, and long-term stability in the region,” the statement said.

The committee also stated that the process of laying down arms should not involve third-party mediation.

“We are ready to engage in direct discussions to implement these measures and work towards lasting peace,” they added.