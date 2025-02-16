Imphal: President of India, Draupadi Murmu, has been urged to provide an opportunity to correctly diagnose decades of discriminatory administration which eventually led to the present crisis in Manipur.

The Zomi Council, Headquarters, Manipur extending PR imposition states that during this hiatus there should be looking into the legitimate political aspiration of the Zo ethnic communities in Manipur.

It is to find an honorable solution through political dialogue with established political entities.

It also stated that although the current ethnic conflict stands as a stark catalyst, seperation from Manipur is a historical political and administrative prerogative of the Zo-ethnic (Kuki, Zomi, Mizo Hmar) tribes.

Meanwhile, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur Legislative Assembly who have been skipping the assembly session after triggering communal violence on May 3, 2023 has welcomce the PR imposition.

In a joint statement, they reiterated their demands to chart out a comprehensive political roadmap for lasting peace and justice.

In the sixty-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, there are ten seats for the Kuki-Zo people.

The BJP led government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh was at the helm of affairs in Manipur since 2017 and in his second term as chief minister was nibbed in the bud after the state was under president’s Rule on February 13 putting Manipur assembly under animated suspension.

The term of the state assembly expired in 2027.