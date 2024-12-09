Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council plans rally for Union Territory status

Imphal: The newly established Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in Manipur has planned to conduct a rally for a separate administration.

The KZC in its inaugural general body meeting held on Sunday at S. Molnom village, Kangpokpi district of Manipur passed three resolutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The resolutions include engagement with all Chief Ministers from North East, a nationwide rally for separate administration and protests against Manipur government policies.

The council resolved to meet with the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states, excluding Manipur, to advocate for the Kuki-Zo community’s grievances and aspirations.

It further adopted a resolution to organize a rally across all Kuki-Zo-dominated districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This initiative aims to draw the central government’s attention during the ongoing winter session to the community’s demand for a Separate Administration (Union Territory with Legislature).

It also resolved a strong condemnation that was against the Manipur government’s alleged attempts to reopen strategic routes such as Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati and Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur without addressing underlying tensions.

Massive protests in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas were also announced to resist these moves.

The meeting, hosted by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) of Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, marked a significant milestone in the collective efforts to address the aspirations and challenges of the Kuki-Zo community.