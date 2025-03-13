Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council lifts indefinite shutdown

Imphal: The Kuki-Zo Council has lifted the indefinite total shutdown in the Kuki Zo inhabited areas effective from 7:30 PM of March 13, 2025.

The announcement was made after the body of Lalgouthang Singsit, 30, was laid to rest at the Kuki-Zo Martyr Cemetery in Phaijang village, Kangpokpi district on Thursday.

The Council imposed the agitation aftermath of the killing of one of its volunteers by the central forces on March 8.

The Council, however, stated that opposition to the free movement initiated by the Union Home Minister on the NHs passing in Manipur will remain as usual.

L Singsit lost his life during a clash over the enforcement of the Centre’s Free Movement policy at Kangpokpi district of Manipur on March 8

The council in a statement states that the Free Movement policy undermines the justice process to establish a separate political administration to ensure justice, peace, and progress for the Kuki-Zo people.

During the total shutdown, plying of commercial vehicles on the NH 102 passing in Kangpokpi district came to a grinding halt although the goods-laden vehicles were moving to and fro under the strict security measures on NH 37 connecting Imphal to Silchar. The Kuki-Zo outfits are restricting the movement of the Meiteis on the NHs passing on the NHs passing in the state.