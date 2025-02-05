Manipur: Kuki Inpi takes stance against illegal poppy cultivation

Imphal: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has announced a strong stance against illegal poppy cultivation among the planters especially to its community residing in this border state.

Recognizing the serious implications of unlawful activities, the KIM, in a statement said that there is a dramatic decrease in opium plant cultivation among its communities in Manipur where the state government has been undergoing its war on drugs since 2017.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The KIM issued clear directives in the past urging community members to refrain from engaging in poppy cultivation leading to illegal plantations on the decline, it claims.

The statement came in response to a report claiming that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Ch Ajang Khongsai, the president of the KIM.

Ch Ajang is a resident of the Lhungjang village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, on January 31, 2025, a mob of around 80 people confronted a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in the said village and the irate mob damaged four vehicles prompting reinforcement to quell the situation.

Urging everyone to come forward and join this movement to eliminate drugs, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the law enforcing agencies like the NCB, NAB, central security forces, and state police are always on standby, ready to take all necessary actions against poppy cultivation and its accomplices.

Manipur records a dip in poppy cultivation.

As per the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre report, opium/poppy plantations across 19,135 acres were destroyed in seven years, underlining the government’s war on drugs.