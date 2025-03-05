Imphal: The Kuki Alliance for Nampi Awakening Movement (KANAM) issued warning that those particularly the FOCS and its supporter who set foot for a peace march in Manipur’s ‘Kuki territories’ would face dire consequences.

This development came after the Federation of Civil Society Organisation (FOCS), Manipur, a valley based Civil Society Organisation and its allied outfits announced to conduct a mass rally for peace and harmony from March 8 covering red zones.

The peace expedition would be held to mark placidity process as announced by the Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement to ensure free movement along national highways in Manipur from March 8.

KANAM, in a statement, announced that the FOCS and its backers not to set foot in the Kuki territories unless prepare to face full consequences of reckless provocation.

The peace expedition prepared by the FOCS in the land of Kuki-Zo people is an act of aggression, a deliberate attempt to challenge the authority of the Kuki Zo people.

It also states that the government no longer governs the Kuki territories. Further, KANAM also warned that, “the intruders will not leave unscathed. The Kuki people have already rejected its authority and any attempt to impose its will is an act of war.

On the other hand, the FOCS stated that the rally aims to tests Union government’s sincerity and commitment to bring back peace and normalcy in the state.

The march will cover the areas designated as red zones where the Meeteis could not access since outbreak of the conflict on May 3, 2023.