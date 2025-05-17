Guwahati: The Kuki community from Manipur has announced its decision that it will cease all engagement with the central government until the central government initiates a “substantive political dialogue” with various stakeholders within their society.

A closed-door meeting held in Guwahati on Friday reached this resolution.

The gathering included several Kuki Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Manipur, along with representatives from various Kuki civil society organizations (CSOs) and Kuki militant groups that are currently under Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreements with the government.

The meeting aimed to strategize their future course of action as peace gradually returns to Manipur.

A press release issued by the convenor secretary of the meeting stated that the joint meeting of the MLAs, CSOs n SoO groups on Friday at Guwahati resolved that until the resumption of substantive political dialogue by the Government of India with SoO groups, the CSOs and elected representatives shall no longer engage with the Government of India or its representatives.

Notably, members from the Kuki community began arriving in Assam’s capital on Wednesday and Thursday and checked into a hotel where they held the confidential discussions.

As per sources, the meeting was convened to chart out their next steps amid signs of returning peace in Manipur.

Another individual close to the talks said, “With the imposition of President’s Rule and relative calm returning to Manipur, stakeholders are now considering the next steps to secure lasting peace in the region.”

A senior Assam Police official confirmed knowledge of the meeting but noted that the organisers had not informed local authorities. “We became aware of the gathering last evening. As far as we know, around 15 individuals are participating in internal deliberations,” the officer said to a news agency.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, shortly after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned. Although the current assembly’s term extends until 2027, it remains under suspended animation following months of ethnic unrest.