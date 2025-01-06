Manipur: KCP-PWG member arrested in Kakching for extortion

Imphal: The Anti Extortion Unit of the Manipur police arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples’ War Group) on Sunday.

The team during the arrest recovered some incrimination items and a mobile handset from his possession.

According to a police report, the arrest and seizure of different illegal items were made on Sunday at an underground hiding place in the Wabagai area under the Kakching police station in the southern Kakching district.

The report further stated that Thounaojam Johnson Singh alias Nanao (42) of Wabagai Leirak Achouba, Kakching district carried out extortion activities in Kakching areas.

He has been handed over to the Kakching district police station and a case has been registered in this regard, the report added.

KCP-PWG has been mainly active in the Kakching district for the past few months.