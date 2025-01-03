Guwahati: The police in Manipur arrested a suspected cadre of the KCP-PWG during a raid in Kakching on Thursday night.

As per reports, the suspect was identified as Mayengbam Momocha Meitei, 42.

He was arrested from the Bijoypur Mathak Leikai area in Kakching, Manipur with a mobile phone.

However, there were no weapons seized with the suspect.

In another operation on the same night, security forces recovered several weapons illegally stored in Churachandpur.

Sources that during an operation in the forest areas of Saiboh, the forces recovered an arsenal of weapons including a Self Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, three country-made SBBL guns, two 9mm pistols with magazines and multiple rounds of live ammunition.

It may further be mentioned that the police had also arrested a Manipur Rifles rifleman with a huge quantity of WY tablets.