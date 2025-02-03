Manipur: KCP-PWG cadre arrested in Imphal

Imphal: The Anti Extortion Unit of the Manipur police commandos arrested a suspected member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in a special operation conducted at a hideout in the Greater Imphal Area.

One mobile phone along with a SIM card and some incriminating documents including demand letters were recovered from his unauthorised possession, according to the police report on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrest and seizures were made based on the intelligence input of a ruthless extortion campaign in the Lamphel Super Market under the Lamphel police station in Imphal District on Sunday.

The arrested cadre namely Leihaothabam Nanao Sharma @ Puremba (29) is directly involved in extortion activities from the general public and government, officials, shopkeepers, etc. in greater Imphal areas during the past few months, the report said.

The accused and recovered items have been handed to the relevant police station for legal formalities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An FIR has also been registered against the arrested person, the police added.