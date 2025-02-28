Manipur: KCP-PWG cadre arrested in Imphal for extortion

Imphal: A suspected member of the underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) was arrested in Imphal, Manipur.

The accused who is allegedly involved in extortion was arrested from a public toilet in Imphal city.

After an on-spot interrogation, the police said that one mobile handset, one brown wallet containing Rs 240 with one Aadhaar card and one two-wheeler were recovered from him.

Acting on specific input from intelligence networks from various sources, the City Police were on high alert at the Nagamapal in Imphal city on Thursday afternoon.

In the search operation, the police arrested Mayanglambam Premkumar Singh (27) alias Manao hiding inside a public toilet opposite to Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak under City-Police Station.

He is accused of being involved in the extortion of money from the general public in the Lamsang area in Imphal West district, the police said.

He is now in the City PS for further interrogations, the police added.