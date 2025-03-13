Imphal: A joint operation by central and state forces busted an insurgents’ camp in Heirok Part-III, Thoubal District, and arrested five insurgents from two groups, seizing a cache of weapons in the past 24 hours.

The authorities arrested Laishram Boinao @ Boi @ Laingam (36), a KCP (PWG) cadre, from his camp at Heirok Part-III, Uyokching near Krishnadas Farm House under Heirok-PS, Thoubal District.

In a second operation, police arrested two KCP (PWG) members, Khongbamtabam Nanao Meitei @ Khanganba (25) and Kshetrimayum Roshan Singh @ Killer (25), in Imphal East District.

The police also arrested two KCP (City Meitei) members, Soibam Inaocha Singh (24) and Thongam Deepak Singh @ Inao (36), in Imphal West District.

These individuals have engaged in extortion and anti-social activities in the Manipur Valley over the past few months.

The forces seized several items from the insurgents’ possession, including one .303 LMG with two magazines, one SLR magazine, 46 live .303 rounds, and 20 live SLR rounds.

They also recovered two 36 HE grenades, two handheld radio sets, and one bulletproof plate, along with three BP vests. Additionally, they confiscated a line seal of KCP (PWG) and a stamp pad, eight camouflage caps, and a shoulder badge of KCP (PWG).

The authorities also seized seven backpacks, three sleeping bags, ten camouflage shirts, two camouflage trousers, and two camouflage jackets.

Seventeen pairs of trousers, four jackets, seven T-shirts, a pair of slippers, two hoodies, and two scarves were found, along with a mat, five mobile handsets, and Rs 1,200 in cash.