Manipur journalists protest army harassment, demand press freedom

Imphal: A large group of journalists representing various electronic and print media houses marched through the streets of Imphal in Manipur on Tuesday, culminating their protest at the gates of the Raj Bhavan.

The demonstrators, carrying placards that read “Book the culprits,” “Stop silencing the press,” “We condemn harassment of the Media,” and “Hands off media,” rallied under the joint leadership of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM).

The protest stemmed from an incident that occurred at the Gwaltabi checkpoint, approximately 25 kilometers from Imphal.

A media team, comprising around 20 journalists and officials from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), was reportedly stopped by personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army while they were en route to cover a governor’s event in Ukhrul.

The security personnel allegedly instructed the team not to proceed further unless the signage reading “Manipur State Transport” on their official vehicle was concealed. The vehicle had been arranged by DIPR for the coverage.

Terming the incident as an act of intimidation and an obstruction of press freedom, the journalists demanded immediate accountability. Amid heightened security, a delegation representing the protesters met with the Governor’s secretary and submitted a memorandum detailing their grievances.

They called for penal action against the personnel involved in the incident, disciplinary measures against the officers responsible for the area, and better coordination between DIPR and security forces to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

As a mark of protest, AMWJU and EGM announced a statewide Pen-Down Strike on May 22. Furthermore, they declared a complete boycott of all government and security-related news coverage—both state and central—until a satisfactory explanation and resolution are provided. The unions warned that the boycott and strike could be extended if the authorities fail to take appropriate action.