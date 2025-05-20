Manipur journalists boycott Shirui Lily Festival after alleged army censorship

Imphal: The Republican Party of India (Athawale) Manipur State Unit has called for the formation of an inquiry committee following a controversial incident involving journalists en route to cover the 5th edition of the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district.

According to reports, a group of state-sponsored journalists was allegedly instructed by personnel from the central army’s Mahar Regiment to cover the “Manipur State Transport” signage on their official bus at Gwaltabi along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

Addressing media persons in Imphal on Tuesday, RPI (A) Manipur state president Maheswor Thounaojam condemned the directive, calling it “anti-national” and an insult to the people of Manipur. He questioned the authority of central forces to impose such an order within the territorial limits of the state and demanded an immediate clarification from the central government.

In a show of protest, women activists from Imagi Meira, a prominent women’s organization, stormed the office of Manipur’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh later that day, demanding accountability and answers.

Retired Manipur University Anthropology professor W Nabakumar also weighed in, urging swift intervention from the authorities. He criticized the action as a serious violation of journalists’ fundamental rights and said such treatment of media professionals—the fourth pillar of democracy—was deeply concerning.

The incident led to a boycott by the journalists, who returned without covering the festival’s opening ceremony, where the Governor of Manipur was the chief guest. A reporter from a local TV channel alleged that the central security forces were obstructing journalists from performing their legitimate duties.

The controversy has sparked public outrage, with increasing calls for transparency and accountability from both state and central authorities.