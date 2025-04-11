Imphal: Manipur Police along with Assam Rifles in a joint operation on Friday, seized approximately 68 tonnes of Areca nuts, locally called supari, at the general area Haibung in Kangpokpi District of Manipur and apprehended seven individuals on the charge of smuggling, said an official.

The team during the operation, impounded two heavy vehicles (Nagaland registration numbers) reportedly used in the shady deal, the official confirmed.

According to the officials the team carried out the operation based on specific input regarding the illegal transportation of areca nuts on NH-37 linking Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam.

Following the inputs New Keithelmanbi Police along with Assam Rifles established a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) general area Haibung in Kangpokpi District of Manipur.

During the operation, the joint team intercepted two trucks (Nagaland registration) carrying approximately 68 tonnes of Areca Nuts.

On thorough checking, the team found that the smuggler was transporting the consignment without valid documents, including mandatory Transit Permits from the Forest Department, the official stated.

Later, the team handed over the seized consignment, along with the vehicles and individuals to New Keithelmanbi Forest Beat, Kangpokpi Forest Division, for further legal action and investigation, the official added.