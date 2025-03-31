Manipur Jobs Sainik School Imphal Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Sainik School Imphal Manipur in 2025.

Sainik School Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Art Master, TGT Social Science and Music Teacher in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Art Master

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts from a recognized University / Institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts such as Drawing / Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Arts / Crafts after passing Class XII.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of working in an English Medium residential school.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(iii) B.Ed. or equivalent teaching degree from recognized University.

Salary : Rs 25,000/- p.m.

Age : 21 – 35 yrs as on 01 Mar 2025

Name of post : TGT Social Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Candidates should possess professional qualification of B.Ed as on last date of submission of application.

2. Should have studied any of the following in Graduation: –

(a) History with at least 50% marks in aggregate and one subject out of Geography/ Economics/ Political Science with at least 50% marks in aggregate and also at least 50% marks in graduation.

OR

(b) Geography with 50% marks with History/Economics/ Political Science with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and also atleast 50% marks in graduation.

OR

(c) In case of Honours degree in History, the candidate should have studied Geography / Economics / Political Science in first or second year of graduation with at least 50% marks in History in aggregate and at least 50% marks in other subjects indicated above at graduation level and also at least 50% marks in aggregate of graduation.

OR

(d) In case of Honours degree in Geography, the candidate should have studied History / Economics / Political Science in first or second year of graduation with at least 50% marks in Geography in aggregate and at least 50% marks in other subjects indicated above at graduation level and also at least 50% marks in aggregate of graduation.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of working in an English Medium residential school.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(iii) Higher qualification and achievements in NCC/Sports/Co & Extracurricular activities, etc.

(iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(v) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET/STET) in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

Salary : Rs 40,000/- p.m.

Age : 21 – 35 yrs as on 01 Mar 2025

Name of post : Music Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Class XII from a recognized Board / Council, a degree or diploma in music from any of the recognized institution.

Desirable: 05 years teaching experience in the field

Salary : Rs 25,000/- p.m.

Age : 21 – 35 yrs as on 01 Mar 2025

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may apply to the Principal, Sainik School Imphal, P.O. – Pangei Yangdong, Imphal East – 795114, Manipur in the prescribed format available at the school’s website (https://ssimphal.nic.in) along with attested copies of certificates and testimonials, a passport size photograph, bio-data including working telephone / mobile number, e-mail ID along with a self addressed envelope with stamp of Rs. 30/-.

Demand Draft for Rs 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Imphal, payable at Imphal. Application fee can also be deposited online at the School’s Bank Account i.e. Bank of India, Lamlong Branch, IFSC Code – BKID0005064, Account Number –506420110000001. Online payment receipt to be attached with the application.

Last date for receipt of applications is 9th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here