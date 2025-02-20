Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculties in various departments in Manipur Institute of Technology. Manipur University came into being as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies. The total student strength is 7,396. Currently, the University has 119 affiliated colleges, including three medical colleges of regional and national significance. The Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), under the School of Engineering, is a constituent college of the University. Manipur University gets accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a ‘B+’ grade (2023). The University plays a significant role in the higher education landscape of the state, contributing to intellectual, academic, social, economic, and cultural development. It serves as a catalyst for advancing knowledge in various disciplines by promoting innovation, research, and training. With its strategic position in Canchipur, Imphal, a historic site in the state, its campus spans 287.53 acres. Manipur University provides a serene environment for study and research.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

Electrical Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Essential Qualifications: As prescribed by AICTE for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject.

Honorarium: Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- only per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 27/02/2025 at 11:00 a.m. The venue is in Vice-Chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their bio-data along with supporting documents between 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on the same day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here