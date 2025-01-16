Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate, Research Assistant & Field Assistant in the project entitled “”An Empirical Study on Awareness, Implementation and Efficacy of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the rural areas of Kakching District and Imphal East District of Manipur.” Manipur University came into being on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur altogether and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University. Located at Canchipur, Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, the university campus is spread over an area of 287.53 acres in the historic Canchipur which is the site of the old palace of Manipur “The Langthabal Konung” (Palace), which was established by Maharaja Ghambhir Singh in 1827 AD just after the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation. Maharaja Gambhir Singh took his last breath at Canchipur. Canchipur is also the Birth Place of Dr. Lamabam Kamal, a renowned poet of Manipur.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 47000/- per month

Qualification :

Post graduate in social science discipline (55% Minimum) with NET /M.Phil. / Ph.D. and 2 years research experience as a Research Assistant in any Project.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline (55% Minimum) with NET /M.Phil./Ph.D.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline with Minimum 55% marks.

How to apply :

Candidates are to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) through Email ID: natashaelangbam@gmail.com by 18th January 2025.

The shortlisted candidates will get information for an interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here