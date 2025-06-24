Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant (PA) in the Department of Science and Technology (DST-R&D Biotech) Manipur, Government of Manipur sponsored Short-Term research project entitled “Study of rainfall pattern of Manipur and its impact on landslide” (Sanctioned File No. 23/05/2023 R&D Biotech/DST dated 28th March 2025). Manipur University came into being as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies. The total student strength is 7,396. Currently, the University has 119 affiliated colleges, including three medical colleges of regional and national significance. The Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), under the School of Engineering, is a constituent college of the University. Manipur University is assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a ‘B+’ grade (2023). The University plays a significant role in the higher education landscape of the state, contributing to intellectual, academic, social, economic, and cultural development. It serves as a catalyst for advancing knowledge in various disciplines by promoting innovation, research, and training Located in Canchipur, Imphal, a historic site in the state, the University’s campus spans 287.53 acres. With its historical and cultural significance and scenic beauty, it provides a serene environment for study and research.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Earth Sciences/Geology or equivalent from any UGC recognised University/Institute

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application on plain paper with detailed bio-data and

self-attested relevant documents (educational qualifications, experience certificates, etc.) to

the email rpiyari@gmail.com or personally to the Principal Investigator by 30th June 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here