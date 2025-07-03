Imphal: A jobless man from Manipur, who was produced in court on charges of homicide, admitted to slashing his wife to death as part of a plan to take a second wife.

Md Mujibur Rahman (45), son of the late Md Abdur Rahman, of Keikhu Maning Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal East district, was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stands accused of killing his wife, Sima Sahani (44), an Anganwadi worker. A team from Porompat Police Station produced him in court and remanded him to judicial custody till July 14, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor submitted that during interrogation in police custody, the accused admitted he had two daughters but no son, and had been planning to remarry.

Being unemployed and without a source of income, Rahman frequently argued with his wife over financial matters. These tensions, the prosecutor stated, aggravated the situation and eventually led him to commit the heinous crime.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the night of June 21, after Sima Sahani had fallen asleep, Mujibur Rahman allegedly took a kitchen knife and slit her throat three times.

The accused’s statement was recorded in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

Police later recovered the murder weapon based on his disclosure and submitted it to the court.

He has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prescribes the punishment for murder as defined in Section 101 of the BNS.

Rahman was formally arrested on June 22, police said.

Following the incident, local women and members of the Joint Action Committee Against the Killing of Sima staged a sit-in protest at Keikhu on June 23. The protestors condemned the brutal killing and demanded the arrest of all those involved in the crime.