Manipur: Jiribam to conduct mock drill ‘Operation Abhyaas’ on May 16

Imphal: The Jiribam district administration in Manipur will conduct a district-level mock drill named Operation Abhyaas on May 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM at the Jiribam Higher Secondary School ground.

The exercise is being organised to simulate the impact of an air raid and test the preparedness and response of various emergency services and civil defence teams.

According to an official notification from the District Commissioner of Jiribam, the mock drill will involve multiple government departments and agencies, including the police, civil defence, fire services, health department, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited, and the Education Department.

The coordinated effort aims to assess the readiness of the district to handle potential air raid situations and related emergencies.

During the drill, air raid sirens will be sounded, public announcements will be made through police public address systems and patrol vehicles, and blackout measures will be implemented.

The simulation will also include search and rescue operations, evacuation of casualties from damaged buildings, setting up of temporary hospitals, and moving civilians from affected areas to safety bunkers. In addition, civilians will be trained in basic civil defence practices to help them protect themselves during hostile attacks.

The district administration has urged residents to remain calm and cooperative throughout the exercise, reassuring that the activity is a precautionary preparedness drill and not a real emergency.