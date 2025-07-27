Imphal: Holding doctors and a city-based private hospital liable for medical negligence, the newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Manipur on Sunday demanded a joint payment of Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the death of a man due to the doctors’ negligence.

A Ranita, leader of the Joint Action Committee against the death of Ranjit caused by negligence at Asian Hospital, told the media in Manipur’s Imphal on Sunday, “We demand that the compensation be paid by July 30. If the ultimatum is not met, volunteers from the JAC will block the Imphal Airport road from Imphal city to Nambol, a distance of around 12 kilometers, the following day.”

She said Ranjit Moirangthem, 42, a resident of Nambol Khongkham Mayai Leikai under the Nambol police station, sustained injuries in a road accident on July 24. He was immediately rushed to the Asian Hospital near Imphal Airport. However, he died on Saturday afternoon due to the doctors’ negligence. The JAC leader held the doctors and the private hospital responsible for his death, stating that Ranjit died after suffering medical complications during treatment.

A protest erupted at the hospital on Saturday night following the patient’s death, with the family alleging negligence by the doctors. The protests subsided after police intervention.

The JAC leader said they are prepared to file complaints under the Consumer Protection Act, seeking compensation for death, mental agony, and loss of life. She added that the negligence is severe and may also be treated as a criminal offense, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines, especially under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

