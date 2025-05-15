Manipur: IPFM urges unity among indigenous groups ahead of Shirui Lily Festival

Imphal: The Indigenous Peoples’ Forum, Manipur (IPFM), has called for solidarity among indigenous communities in response to growing concerns over threats posed by illegal immigrants ahead of the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival, scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24 in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Addressing the media, IPFM president Ashang Kasar who is also a prominent leader of the Tangkhul Naga community warned that the indigenous people, particularly the Nagas and Tangkhul Nagas, would not remain passive if tourists attending the festival are attacked by any group or individuals.

He stated that any aggression would be met with strong retaliation from the local communities.

This statement follows a warning allegedly issued by a Kuki-Zo Eastern Zonal group, targeting members of the Meitei community planning to attend the festival. Kasar described these online threats as a form of psychological warfare intended to undermine the event, which aims to promote eco-tourism in eastern Manipur.

When asked about the broader context of ethnic tensions and displacement in the state, Kasar emphasized that the IPFM has consistently advocated for unity among indigenous groups.

He reiterated the forum’s stance that collaboration is essential to confront the ongoing challenges and preserve the collective identity and security of indigenous communities.

The Shirui Lily Festival, celebrated for its cultural significance and natural beauty, is a key event for promoting harmony and tourism in Manipur’s hill regions. The IPFM’s message comes as both a warning against disruption and a call for communal solidarity in the face of adversity.