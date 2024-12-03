Imphal: The Manipur government has extended the temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services for two (more) days in nine districts of the state till 5:15 PM on December 5.

An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam.

The order further stated that the state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services.

The temporary suspension has been made till 5.15 pm of December 5 in public interest, the order added.

The Manipur government earlier suspended internet services in 9 districts from 5:15 PM on November 16 to curb the rising tensions and ongoing civil social organizations’ protests.