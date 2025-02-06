Imphal: An Internally Displaced Person (IDP) who is working as a security guard at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS), Imphal was shot and injured by unknown armed men at a place in Imphal West district on Wednesday night.

Leishangthem Kritingamba, 28, a resident of Meitei Leikai of Churachandpur district and currently residing at the government-allotted Game Village Quarter in Langol under Lamphel police station in Imphal West District was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

Later, he was shot and injured in his left leg (calf) by a gunman.

Locals and passersby found the injured person abandoned near the Employment Exchange office, Imphal West district at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

After passing an emergency call, a team from Lamphel police station rushed in at the spot and took the injured man to RIMS hospital for treatment.

Police said that a case in this regard has been registered and the reason why he was shot is under investigation.