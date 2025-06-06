Imphal: A joint search operation conducted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police on Thursday morning dismantled a temporary insurgent camp, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons, explosives, ammunition, and communication devices.

The operation, spanning the inter-district fringes of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, successfully disrupted militant and anti-social activities in Manipur.

Officials reported that the joint team launched the operation in the wee hours of Thursday at the fringes of Keipha road and Thamnapokpi area, under the Moirang police station in Bishnupur District, which adjoins Churachandpur.

The meticulously planned operation lasted approximately three hours and culminated in the dismantling of a temporary insurgent camp and the recovery of numerous “warlike stores” of weapons.

The recovered items include one SLR rifle, one Sten Machine Gun, with one empty magazine, two 12 Bore Pistols, four hand grenades (three No. 36, one Chinese), one detonator of No. 36 Hand Grenade, ten detonators of plastic explosive kirke (PEK), and seven PEK packages weighing approximately 0.600 grams.

The team also recovered one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 2.145 kg, four INSAS empty cartridges, one Ballistic live round, and three 12 Bore ammunition live rounds.

Among the recovered items, it also included one wire, one Tear Smoke soft nose, one wood piercing shell, one Stinger Grenade, two Baofeng radio sets with one charger, two pairs of Bulletproof (BP) plates, four BP Jackets, four BP Helmets, and one INSAS magazine.

While no arrests were made during the operation, police confirmed that the seized items have been transferred to the Moirang police station for further legal action.