Manipur: Injured black-crowned night heron rescued, sent for treatment

Imphal: A wounded black-crowned night heron, locally known as “Chongkhu,” was rescued in Imphal East district, Manipur on Thursday and handed over to authorities for medical treatment.

The bird, which appeared injured and possibly blind, was found in the Basikhong Wangkhei Loumanbi area under the Irilbung police station at around 8 a.m.

The rescue was carried out by Kangujam Nongyai, a 30-year-old local, who found the bird and immediately contacted the authorities.

The injured heron was later handed over to Kshetrimayum Johnson, the Irilbung Forest Officer and Secretary of the Wildlife Conservation Committee of Manipur.

Subsequently, the bird was transferred to the Manipur Zoological Garden in Imphal West district for further treatment.

Black-crowned night herons (Nycticorax nycticorax) are nocturnal birds commonly found near lakes, rivers, and wetlands. However, with the loss of their natural habitats, they are increasingly being found in residential areas.

Johnson urged the public to contact local wildlife clubs or organizations if they encounter such birds, suggesting they be released into suitable habitats like lakes or wetlands.

These herons are found across Asia, North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, with their colonies typically associated with large wetlands. Weighing between 727 and 1014 grams, these birds have a wingspan of 115 to 118 centimeters and a body length of 58 to 66 centimeters.