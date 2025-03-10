Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, recovered 117 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores during a series of operations in Manipur, official reports stated.

The joint forces launched these operations over the past 72 hours in the hill and valley districts of Bishnupur, Senapati, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

Following an intelligence-based operation in Taphou Kuki village, Senapati district, the joint team recovered four weapons, including two bolt-action single-barrel guns, one double-barrel gun, and one 12-bore single-barrel rifle.

In Nepali Basti, Bishnupur district, the operation led to the recovery of seven weapons, including two carbines, two pistols, two rifles, one improvised mortar, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

In Chandel district, a search operation uncovered 55 weapons, including nine 12-bore single-barrel rifles, three muzzle-loaded rifles, one 12mm single-bore shotgun, one single-barrel rifle, 32 improvised mortars of various calibers, four IEDs, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered 15 weapons in the Gothol area of Churachandpur district.

In Jiribam district’s Ankhasu village, they recovered nine improvised mortars (Pompi). In Imphal East district, operations in the areas of Pourabi, Sawombung, and Kalika resulted in the recovery of six weapons.

Flash raids in Khengang village, 12 km north of Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, led to the recovery of four weapons and the destruction of 12 bunkers.

In Langmeithek Yerum Ching and Langathel in Thoubal district, eight weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were collected.

A similar operation in Moidangpok Khullen, Imphal West, resulted in the recovery of six weapons.