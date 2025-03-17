Imphal: The Indian Army, para-military forces, and Manipur Police conducted a joint search operation in two hotspots, leading to the recovery of six weapons, explosives, various types of ammunition, and radio sets.

This operation significantly disrupted militant and anti-social activities in the border state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials stated that the intensive search took place at the Uyok forest and the eastern side of the Inter-Village Uyok foothills under the Nambol police station in Bishnupur district.

Additionally, another area domination operation was carried out in the vulnerable fringe areas of the Loitang Sandum Hill range under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

The Manipur Police Control Room confirmed that these simultaneous operations, conducted over the past 24 hours, resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of firearms, bombs, ammunition, and electronic devices, including radio sets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The following items were recovered: one INSAS rifle (5.56 mm), two carbine machine guns (9 mm), one SLR rifle with a magazine, one pistol with a damaged magazine, one modified .303 sniper rifle with a magnifier scope, one SBBL gun, and one pistol.

In addition, explosives and ammunition seized included four No. 36 hand grenades, two No. 36 HE hand grenades without detonators, three live cartridges (12 bores), one empty magazine (9 mm CMG), two tear gas grenades, four anti-riot rubber bullets, one tear smoke shell (CS), one grenade-launching tube, four live HD cartridges used for grenade launchers, and two Baofeng handheld radio sets.

After the operation, the authorities deposited the seized items at the relevant police stations and registered the necessary FIRs.