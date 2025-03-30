Imphal: The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South)in a statement stated that the Indian Army operated in Manipur as per the mandate of the Government of India.

The forces intensified counterinsurgency operations (CIOs) without bias in this sensitive border state, said the IGAR (S) on Sunday.

The IGAR (S) in his statement denied the allegations of some underground groups.

They blamed the Indian security forces for assisting the Kuki National Army (Burma), he said.

The allegations followed after two cadres of Manipur valley-based undergrounds lost their lives in an exchange of gunfire with the KNA (B)along the Manipur-Myanmar border on March 25.

Amid allegations, the Indian Army, in coordination with Assam rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, intensified counterinsurgency operations (CIOs) across the five districts of Manipur.

The operations led to the recovery of 29 weapons, Improvised Devices, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores, he stated.

A defense wing statement stated that the combined security forces conducted information-based joint operations at the hinted spots.

The team conducted operations in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur between March 26 and 29.

On March 29, in Molnom of Chandel district, the joint team recovered three improvised mortars and two pistols.

The team on the same day conducted a search operation at Changobung village in Senapati district.

The team retrieved four Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifles, one Pistol with a magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, an improvised projectile launcher, and three live grenades with fuses from the area.

It said that, on 28 March 2025, the Army recovered ammunition, and war-like stores from Naranseina, Bishnupur district.

At Chingdong Leikai in Jiribam district, on March 27, the team seized three INSAS rifles and two 7.62 mm SLRs.

On the same day, in Parbung, Tengnoupal district, the troops excavated three Improvised Mortars (Pompis) and three IEDs.

On March 26, the team conducted operations in the general area of NP Kholen in Kangpokpi district.

Amid the operation the team seized two AK series weapons, one Carbine, and one 7.62 mm SLR, the statement added.