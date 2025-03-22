Imphal: In a decisive operation, the Indian Army rescued a Meitei civilian who had inadvertently strayed into a sensitive security zone near Khumnangjang in Manipur, preventing a potential escalation of communal tensions.

Indian Army officials said at approximately 11:47 am on Saturday, vigilant Army personnel deployed in the Khumnangjang area observed an individual approaching the security perimeter from the Khurkul side.

Given the area’s heightened sensitivity and its proximity to a Kuki village, the Army immediately recognized the potential for misinterpretation and the risk of triggering communal strife, said an official.

Understanding the urgency of the situation, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was rapidly deployed to intercept and secure the individual, the official added.

The team, operating with precision and efficiency, safely apprehended the civilian and relocated him to a secure location, away from the immediate danger zone. Subsequent identification revealed the individual to be a resident of Ward 4, Khurkul village.

Following established protocols, the Indian Army ensured the individual’s well-being and, after preliminary assessments, handed him over to the Sekmai Police Station outpost.

The official said that this handover was conducted seamlessly, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal procedures.