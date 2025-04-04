Manipur: Indian Army arrests 11 insurgents, seizes arms and evidence

Imphal: In a coordinated operation between the Indian Army and civil police, 11 insurgents from various militant groups were arrested in Manipur on Thursday.

The arrests, which were made across three districts Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal highlight the continuing security challenges in the sensitive border state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation resulted in the seizure of a .32 pistol loaded with four live rounds, three two-wheelers, 11 mobile phones with SIM cards, Rs. 2,400 in cash, and several incriminating documents.

Also Read: Manipur police bust extortionist gang, 3 arrested

The insurgents, aged between 24 and 49, were involved in extorting money from businesses, transporters, government offices, and schools.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among those arrested, two were from the Kangleipak Community Party (KCP-Noyol group), two from the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), two from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak), one from KCP (People’s War Group), one from Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (Socialist Revolutionary Party), one from the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), one from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and one from the KCP (City Meitei).

Also Read: Manipur: Indian Army recovers 117 weapons in joint operations

These arrests are seen as a major success, following the central government’s decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur, declaring the entire state a ‘disturbed area’ for six months starting April 1, 2025.

However, certain police station areas in five districts have been excluded from the extension.

Authorities continue to take strong actions against militancy, as the region strives to ensure peace and security.