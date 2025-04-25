Manipur: Indian Army apprehends insurgent in Lamlai amid statewide general strike

Imphal: The Indian army, assisted by the Manipur police commandos on Friday, apprehended an insurgent during a flash operation at a vulnerable area in Lamlai village under the Lamlai police station in Imphal East district, an official stated.

According to the officials, the arrest came amidst a 24-hour statewide general strike called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in response to the alleged custodial death of village volunteer Khoisanam Sanajaoba, 27, from midnight of Thursday to midnight of Friday.

The official stated that the joint team conducted a cordon and search operation at Telou Chana in Lamlai village under the Lamlai police station at around 6 am on Friday.

Official confirmed that the team, during the operation, arrested an activist of the valley-based underground identified as Langamba Meitei, 28, son of Mani Meitei, a resident of Telou Chana under the Lamlai police station in the Imphal East district, with a mobile and some incriminating documents.

Later, the team handed over the arrested individuals to the concerned police station and registered an FIR under relevant sections of law, the official added.

