Imphal: Indian army apprehended 8 cadres of different underground groups during the operations in six districts of this sensitive border state infested with large-scale militants’ activities.

A defense wing statement said that during the counter-insurgency campaigns apart from nabbing 8 rebels, 25 weapons including AK 47 series, INSAS Rifles, ammunition, and explosive items were recovered.

The operations were conducted in serial during the period from February 2 to 9 with assistance from the Assam Rifles, Border Security forces, Manipur police, and other security forces.

The anti-insurgency campaigns were mainly focused on the insurgency-infested districts of Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel in Manipur.

The insurgent outfits that suffered setbacks in the drives belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Kangleipak), and the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF), the defense wing statement stated.

The recovered weapons and other items in the operations have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The army statement added that the successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.