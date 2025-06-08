Imphal: The Manipur government has reimposed a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, across five valley districts, effective 11:45 PM on Saturday.

This decision comes amidst a fresh wave of violent protests and clashes in the state capital, Imphal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The affected districts are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), N. Ashok Kumar, issued the order, citing concerns that “anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation of the state.”

The suspension aims to curb the spread of inflammatory material and false rumors via social media and messaging services, which authorities believe pose an “imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony.”

The move follows Saturday evening’s unrest in Imphal, where protests erupted after reports of the arrest of five volunteers of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of its commanders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding their immediate release. Security forces reportedly fired rounds to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to at least three people, including two journalists. Clashes between protesters and security forces were reported in multiple locations.

In response to the escalating situation, a curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur district, while prohibitory orders barring the movement of five or more people have been issued in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching.

Manipur police confirmed the developments on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) early Sunday morning, sharing copies of the suspension orders, curfew notices, and prohibitory orders.

While the valley districts are grappling with renewed unrest, the international border town of Moreh in the hill district of Tengnoupal experienced a shutdown on Saturday due to protests by residents over the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man.

However, no reports of violence have emerged from Moreh, though the town, bordering Myanmar, remains on high alert.