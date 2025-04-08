Imphal: The National Highway – 37 linking Imphal, the capital of Manipur to Silchar in Assam via the Jiribam district of Manipur has become a new route for drug smugglers operating along the Manipur-Myanmar borders.

Another method is the engagement of women, particularly from the Muslim community, for the transportation of illegal items on the NH-37.

The new route is being used for smuggling illegal items due to the large-scale restriction of movement of passengers passing through the Kangpokpi district, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki So community, in their efforts as a part of their demands for a separate administration to be carved from Manipur.

The police established that the arrests of two Manipuri Muslim women along with the heroin drugs while trying to transport the illegal items on the NH-37 is a glaring example of finding a new drug route.

Police said that on April 7, 2025, Manipur they have arrested women, namely, Babycha (30) and Dolaipabam Sahani (25) of Mayang Imphal Bengoon Yangbi, Imphal West District along with 25 soap cases containing suspected Heroin No. 4.

Both of them belonged to the Muslim community as the Meiteis were being restricted in their movement in the passing of the Kuki-Zo-dominated areas in the state.

The confiscated drugs weighed 308.15 grams in total, excluding the weight of soap cases, from a passenger Tata Cruiser.

The arrests and seized were made from Sagolband Salam Leikai under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District.