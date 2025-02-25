Manipur: Illicit poppy cultivation near Myanmar border razed

Imphal: In a operation targeting the drug trade along the Manipur-Myanmar border, security forces comprising Assam Rifles, Manipur police, and forest department officials successfully destroyed illicit poppy plantations in Churachandpur district.

The operation took place in the D Lhangjol hill range under Sangaikot police station, where poppy plants in their prime harvesting stage were razed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The destroyed crops were estimated to produce around 20 kilograms of raw opium, valued at approximately Rs 25,000 in local markets.

The operation covered an area of four acres and was conducted under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate from Churachandpur district.

During the operation, several poppy pods were seized as evidence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An FIR has been registered, and the confiscated items are in police custody for further investigation to identify those responsible for the illegal cultivation.