Guwahati: Manipur police, state excise officials, and in coordination with a women’s vigilante group in Manipur’s Imphal East district, have jointly taken up a mission to control the illegal sale of liquor by carrying out raids.

The joint team carried out raids at several places and confiscated liquor bottles to end bootlegging in the Imphal East District during the past 36 hours.

Official reported that a total of 26 half bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquors in different brands, 444 bottles of distilled illicit country (DIC) liquor locally called ‘Yu’, and other intoxicating items were seized.

An alleged wine seller whose name has been withheld was also arrested along with a large quantity of illegal items in his unauthorised possession.

The confiscated items included White Magic, McDonald’s, Old Monk, Royal Stag, Turborg, Kingfisher, and other intoxicating items.

The report added that the seized items were later handed over to the concerned state excise office for further legal action under the relevant sections of the law.