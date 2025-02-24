Manipur: Illegal checkpost and bunker destroyed in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Joint security forces comprising state police and central paramilitary personnel have dismantled an illegal checkpost and a bunker in the Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

The illegal check post, allegedly set up by anti-social elements, was destroyed along the state highway at Chingmang on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Similarly, a bunker constructed by armed miscreants at L Champhai village under the Leimakhong police station was dismantled on Monday.

These illegal structures had been operational since the onset of ethnic conflicts in May 2023, which have resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands of people.

The removal of these checkposts is expected to ensure the free movement of vehicles and people in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The joint operation is seen as a significant step towards restoring peace and normalcy in the region.