Manipur: IGAR south flags off National Integration tour

Imphal: Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR(South) flags off a ten-day National Integration tour from the Assam Rifles Garrison at Mantripukhri of Imphal West, Manipur on Wednesday.

The initiative taken up by IGAR (south) under Operation Sadbhavana, aims to promote National Integration and foster cultural exchange.

A total of 34 women from different districts of Imphal valley participated in the tour. As part of the tour, the participants will visit Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

In the event at Assam Rifles Garrison, President of the Regional Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA) Navjot Kaur flags off the tour and and wished the participants a fruitful and satisfying journey.

Speaking to the event, IGAR (south) Major General Ravroop Singh, SM stated the role of women in Manipur shaping the society.

Officials said, the participants of the tour will visit iconic historical sites, national monuments and revered temples to explore India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Moreover, participants will interact with the Governor of Gujarat, the Army Commander, Eastern Command, General Officer Commanding at Gandhinagar, the official added.