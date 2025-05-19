Imphal: A glimmer of hope emerged in the Kumbi Assembly constituency of Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday as around 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to their village, Haotak Pampha Khunou.

The BJP Kumbi Mandal, Manipur, under the initiative of the local MLA, Sanasam Premchandra, organized the homecoming ceremony and warmly welcomed the returning villagers.

A violent attack on their village forced the villagers to flee their homes on January 10, 2024.

Speaking about their return, Takhellambam Babu Meitei, an elderly resident, expressed relief, stating that the deployment of adequate central security forces, including the BSF and Mahar Regiment, has allowed a gradual return to normalcy in the village.

The harrowing incident that led to their displacement occurred on January 10, 2024, at approximately 3:20 PM.

Suspected Kuki militants reportedly attacked Haotak village from the Meisnam Chingsang hills, a range bordering the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

Suspected Kuki militants targeted villagers, primarily of the Meitei community, who were working in their paddy fields, with bombs and bullets, triggering widespread panic and a mass exodus from their homes.

This event took place against the backdrop of the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, further exacerbating the climate of fear and insecurity in the region.

Notably, the attack on Haotak village resulted in the complete abandonment of homes as villagers sought refuge in safer areas.