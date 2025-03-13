Manipur IDP meet Governor over Churachandpur crisis

Imphal: Representatives of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Churachandpur district, Manipur, under the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Led by Co-Convenor Naba Ningthoujam, they submitted a memorandum seeking urgent measures for the welfare of IDPs residing in relief camps.

The delegation highlighted the severe hardships faced by displaced Meiteis, who have been living in difficult conditions since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023. The Governor assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Following the violence, around 15,000 Meiteis from 11 villages in Churachandpur lost their homes.

The district, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community, became a hotspot of conflict, forcing many Meiteis to flee to relief camps in the valley districts, where Meiteis are in the majority.

