Imphal: A combined security forces seized a huge cache arms and ammunitions during search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the southern Naodakhong hills in Manipur infested by the insurgents.

During the operation a total of six 36 High Explosive grenades and an equal number of tear smoke shells among several warlike stores of weapons were discovered.

Official reports stated that based on creditable inputs from its own sources, a combined team from the central and state forces launched a flash operation at Naokdakhong hills near Loktak Lake in Bishnpur district on Sunday.

The joint team, during the three-hour-long search operations at the indicated locations, recovered substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The recovered items included one AK 56 with one magazine, one SMC carbine with one magazine, three single barrels, one BP Cover, one BP plate rubber, six tear smoke shells, six 36 High Explosive grenades with two rings, three 12 bolt live cartridges, ten 7.62 ×39mm live ammunitions, and two 303 live ammunitions.

Police registered a case, and investigations are underway, the police added.