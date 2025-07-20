Imphal: India’s security forces, in coordination with the state police, unearthed a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives at a vulnerable location in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during ongoing anti-insurgency operations on Saturday, police reported on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from various sources indicating that tribal militants or miscreants belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were attempting to assert their presence, the joint security team carried out a swift operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, the insurgents or anti-social elements fled the scene, abandoning a large cache of warlike stores.

In a follow-up operation conducted at Lamzang village under Churachandpur Police Station, near the Myanmar border to the south, the joint team recovered additional arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication devices.

Among the items recovered were one .303 rifle with an empty magazine, one country-made .32 pistol with an empty magazine, one country-made single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars (locally known as pumpi), one improvised rocket bomb, ten improvised rounds (pumpi), three improvised hand grenades, twenty-one tear smoke shells, four 38mm anti-riot rubber bullets, two bulletproof plates, six tactical vests, five 12-bore cartridge belts, four Baofeng wireless sets, six wireless chargers, three Baofeng wireless earpieces, and one pistol pouch.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The authorities subsequently handed over the seized items to the relevant police station for a thorough investigation and further legal proceedings.