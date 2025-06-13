Imphal: In a joint operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur police, a cache of arms, ammo, explosives, and weapons has been captured at two abandoned camps of the miscreants located in separate valley districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours.

Manipur police reported that in the anti-insurgency operations, the joint law enforcers unearthed hidden weapons at Champhai Hill Village under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The followings were recovered during the first operations: two 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, one .32 Pistol along with one empty magazine, 13 AK-47 live rounds, eight 9 mm Pistol live rounds, 7 M-16 live rounds, 2 Tube Launching, 12 JMK 3T live cartridge, 16 12 Bore live cartridge, 6 Tear Smoke Shell, a Smoke Grenade WP 80, one Camouflage BP cover along with two Iron Plates and one Wireless Set (Baofeng) along with charger, battery and without antenna.

During the second operation at Ikop pat Lake under the Thoubal police station in Thoubal district, the follows were recovered: one 303 Rifle along with magazine, one 9 mm pistol along with magazine, one 12 Bore Bolt Action Rifle, two 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, eleven .303 live rounds, three 7.62×39 mm live rounds, one 5.56 mm live round, one 9 mm live round, one .45 blank cartridge, two Tear Smoke Shell Soft Nose, one Tear Smoke Shell (Chilli) and 3 Rubber bullets.

The recovered items were later transferred to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police reports added that different cases under relevant sections of the law were also registered in this regard.