Guwahati: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results 2025 for Class 12, covering Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Naorem Praveen Singh, Secretary of Education (S), Government of Manipur, formally declared the results during an official event at the COHSEM office in Babupara.

This year, 29,065 students registered for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE). Of these, 28,909 appeared and 27,175 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94%.

In the Science stream, 95.45% of students passed the examination. Riya Khwairakpam, a student of Comet School, Changangei Ucheckon, secured the top position in the science stream with 490 marks.

In the Arts stream, 90.12% of students cleared the exam, with Keisham Hannah Devi emerging as the stream topper by scoring 479 marks.

Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, 92.06% passed, and Warepam Lidia Devi topped the stream with 463 marks.

COHSEM conducted the exams from February 17 to March 26, 2025, across 112 centers statewide, despite ongoing unrest.

Although COHSEM typically announces results on May 1, it released them earlier this year. In 2024, the board declared the results on May 13, achieving a higher pass percentage of 97.63% from 31,352 registered students.

How to Check Manipur Class 12 Results 2025:

Visit the official websites – cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in Click on “Higher Secondary Examination Results 2025” Enter your roll number Click Submit View your result on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Addressing concerns over examination-related disturbances, Naorem Praveen Singh said the government has set up a dedicated committee to review incidents reported during the exams and to strengthen fairness and security in future examinations.

Manipur HSE Result 2025: Top 3 Rank Holders

Top 3 Rank Holders (Science Stream)

Riya Khwairakpam

School: Comet School, Changangei Ucheckon

Marks: 490 out of 500

Percentage: 98% Mediciana Moirangthem

School: Herbert School, Changangei

Marks: 483 out of 500

Percentage: 96.6% (i) Silvia Lukram

School: Comet School, Changangei, Ucheckon

(ii) Laikhuram Linthoi Chanu

School: Pioneer Academy, Bamon Kampu

Marks: 479 out of 500

Percentage: 95.8%

Top 3 Rank Holders (Arts Stream)

Keisham Hannah Devi

School: Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham

Marks: 479 out of 500

Percentage: 95.8% Harsh Maisnam

School: Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham

Marks: 476 out of 500

Percentage 95.2% Sagolsem Inunganbi Chanu

School: Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham.

Marks: 473 out of 500

Percentage: 94.6%

Top 3 Rank Holders (Commerce Stream)

Warepam Lidia Devi

School: T.G Higher Secondary School, Imphal

Marks: 463 out of 500

Percentage: 92.6% Yaifabi Sapam

School: T.G Higher Secondary School, Imphal

Marks: 434 out of 500

Percentage: 86.8% (i) Devia Mayengbam

School: T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal

(ii) Prithita Yumnam

School: T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal

Marks: 427 out of 500

Percentage: 85.4%