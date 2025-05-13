Imphal: A combined team of the central security forces and Manipur police apprehended three suspected smugglers and recovered 97 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 1.164 kilograms, worth approximately Rs 11.05 crores in the international clandestine drug trade.

Upon getting oriented intelligence input, a joint team from the Assam Rifles and Churachandpur district police on Monday intercepted a vehicle plying towards New Lamka under the Churachandpur district, the official reported on Tuesday.

The security forces apprehended the trio along with a brown colour Bolero vehicle (MN 01W 9186) and three mobile phones after the recovery of 97 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing around 1.164 kg valued at around Rs 11.05 crores in an international shady deal.

The arrested trio belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were later identified as Minlun Valphei (34) of Gouchinkhup Veng, Churachandpur District, David Nehtinthang (32) of Sehjang village, Churachandpur District, and Lunkholal (53) of Apollo Veng, Churachandpur District.

The apprehended individuals, recovered items, and the impounded vehicle have been handed over to the Churachandpur police station for further necessary action.

The report added that a case in this regard has also been registered for investigation.